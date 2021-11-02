Thieves posing as GPL workers arrested after attempting to rob housewife

Two thieves, who were posing as workers of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), were yesterday arrested after they attempted to rob a 56-year-old housewife of Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that at around midday, the woman was in her yard washing clothes when the perpetrators approached and told her they were from GPL and that they wanted to read the meter.

The woman allowed the perpetrators to enter her yard, pointed them in the direction of the meter, and she continued washing her clothes.

The woman said she suddenly felt someone grab her, and demanded that she hand over all her money.

This caused her to scream and shout for “thief”. As a result, the perpetrators let go of the woman and walked out of the yard.

But public-spirited citizens had already gone to the woman’s aid and she pointed to the two perpetrators walking towards the public road.

With the assistance of a Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officer and a police constable of Providence Police Station Traffic Department, along with public-spirited citizens, one of the perpetrators was apprehended. He is a 25-year-old porter.

Quick response by police ranks also resulted in the apprehension of the second perpetrator, a 20-year-old, who was found hiding in the store room of an apartment complex which is located in the area.

They were both escorted to the Golden Grove Police Station where they were placed into custody pending further investigations.