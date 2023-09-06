Thief caught with stolen items in Eccles home

A suspected thief was on Monday evening caught by residents of Eccles New Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), after allegedly breaking into a house under construction.

According to the Eccles Community Policing and Action Group, the incident occurred at about 09:21h.

“The Eccles Emergency Communication Network was activated, and vigilant residents quickly responded, resulting in the capture of the perpetrator. The Police were notified, and the individual was handed over to them,” the report stated.

This capture comes just three days after residents of Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD), managed to apprehend a suspected burglar as he was making attempts to break into a home in the Greenfield, Providence, EBD area.

He was later identified as a 23-year-old Lester Drakes of Christian Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Reports are that the vigilant community members managed to detain the man, subsequently subjecting him to restraints and physical confrontation.In a video circulating on social media, Corporation is heard pleading with his intended victim to spare him.

This is not Drakes’s first encounter with law enforcement. Last November, he was apprehended by officers from the Grove Police Station and charged with burglary under Section 223 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

This charge stemmed from an incident at the residence of a 73-year-old pensioner in Farm, East Bank Demerara, where a robbery occurred between 02:00 and 04:00 on the day in question, resulting in the theft of $11,000.

Drakes recently appeared in the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where he denied the burglary charge. Subsequently, he was granted bail in the amount of $50,000.