There are now 36 active Covid-19 cases in SVG, December 20, 2022, Continue Reading →

There are now thirty six active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest weekly update, the Ministry of Health said ten new PCR cases and eleven new Antigen cases were recorded over the reporting period.

Two persons are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and both are unvaccinated.

9,521 cases of COVID-19 and 9,367 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. The total number of tests done amount to 112-thousand 923.

Health Officials say 72,992 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,337 persons have received their first dose; 31,452 have received their second dose and 4,203 persons have received boosters.

