The United Nations’ fundamental principles are under threat

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The international order that the United Nations enshrined is splintering.

The UN has rarely lived up to its loftier goals. But it’s hard to remember a time when its fundamental principles of forging common solutions for peace, supporting human rights and promoting international law have been so threatened.

Member state Russia has trampled the UN charter with its invasion of Ukraine. Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Chinese President Xi Jinping will bother to show up for the meeting of leaders in the Big Apple — though they did get together last week separately. And recent floods in Pakistan suggest the UN’s efforts to broker deals curbing carbon emissions are already too late for some nations.

Once, the UN was a hotbed of diplomacy in times of war. But those days are gone as Beijing and Moscow wield their Security Council vetoes to hobble efforts to mediate in places like Syria and Ukraine. Following its invasion earlier this year, Russia turned council meetings into a theater of the absurd.

Guterres speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

