The Game Struggles To Name One Good Thing About 50 Cent

The Game had a hard time naming one good thing about 50 Cent.

The rift between the Los Angeles rapper and his former label chief does not seem to have an end in sight. The two rap titans have been at each other’s throats for years since the G-Unit split. Their battle was reignited last March, and The Game has been very vocal about how he feels about Fifty since then.

The “My Life” rapper was recently asked to name one good thing about 50 Cent on the I Am Athlete podcast and his answer was just in line with his recent comments about the New York rapper. He appeared on the show as he prepares to drop his 10th studio album Drillmatic: Mind Vs. Heart, which he revealed has been delayed.

When asked to comment on one good thing about his “Hate It Or Love It” collaborator 50 Cent, he sarcastically said that sometimes a person needs loose change.

“Let me break it down. Yo, let’s make sense of it. Let’s just say you left your wallet at home. You’re in your car, you pull over in L.A., there’s a parking meter. You open your middle console, you got a dollar,” the 42-year-old rapper continued.

His analogy went a bit further as he added, “The parking meter ain’t takin’ a dollar. And then you scrape to the bottom, past the Chapstick, past your earbuds and then you find a quarter, like 25 cent. You’re gonna be able to stay there for about 15 minutes. Loose change, you need it sometimes.”

The two have been at loggerheads for many years now, but the feud has seemingly died down in recent years. It once again flared up after master troll 50 Cent roasted The Game after reports that he got snubbed by Interscope Records head Jimmy Iovine at an NBA game.

As for his subsequent work, Drillmatic, the album was pushed down to a July 17 release date after he initially said it would drop in June. Now he said it will again be delayed further.

“I’ve always prided myself on my transparency in tow with sharing every part of my life & myself with my family, friends & my fans… the past two weeks have been a nightmare for me,” The Game wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have witnessed disloyalty on levels unimaginable by people I’ve trusted with my heart, money, career & livelihood. Not only have I been backstabbed & betrayed.. I’ve been left to pick up the pieces alone.”

“I’m in no way shape or form angry with anyone for choosing to act in the manner they have as of recent & send love & well wishes from this day forward as there is no hate, malice or vengefulness in my heart,” he continues.

“The date is AUGUST 12TH 2022 & I promise you it will not change or move,” he said. “I’ve given everything that I am to this album & I guarantee GREATNESS.”