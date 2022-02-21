The Game Calls Cap On Rumored Jay-Z Diss Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

According to self-promoted West Coast speaker Wack 100, fellow California rapper The Game was not pleased about not being included in the Pepsi Half-time show at the SoFi Stadium a week ago. His displeasure was so potent that he told Mr. Carter to s*ck his d*ck, according to Wack. The Game has now come forward to share that he hadn’t said anything ill about the performance or Jay, even though he has been ‘entangled’ in a one-sided beef with the Roc Nation boss for nearly 15 years.

The Dr. Dre curated Half-time show featured 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and of course, the legendary producer/rapper himself. Fans felt The Game needed to be included in the West Coast-themed celebration, with the “Let’s Ride” rapper even sharing one such comment to his Instagram Story. While speaking on a Clubhouse session recorded after Super Bowl LVI, Wack 100 gave some incite into an alleged altercation between Jay-Z and The Game.

“That’s why The Game wasn’t on the sh*t [Halftime show],” he began. “Because Game told that n**ga [JAY-Z] to s*ck his d*ck like 18 hours ago.”

The Game’s annoyance with Jay-Z goes way back. According to him, “I met Jay-Z a long time ago in the 40/40 Club and he seemed like a cool dude and I asked him something—’How do you stay relevant?’—and I ain’t really like his answer. So ever since then I just kinda take shots here and shot there.”

The “Ryda” rapper is now making it known that Wack’s comments were not his to make. He also expressed that he enjoyed the show while thanking Jay-Z for continuing to use his seat at the big table to make things forward for the culture.

“I control my own narrative. Do not be fooled by the internet, blogs, podcasts or anyone speaking on my name that is not me,” he announced before sharing info on the projects he is currently working on.

“My life & new album are both amazing & I’m in a great space creatively & artistically. I’m in Miami to help Ye’ finish Donda 2 & support my friend in one of the most pivotal times of his life/career. Leave me & my name out of any NEGATIVE conversations unless I have given you a REAL reason to include me !!! Hov’ continues to break down doors for the culture & I am in full support of anything & anyone who is on the help side of urban greatness. #BLACKFUTUREMONTH #NUMINATTI.”

Three years ago, Roc Nation struck a deal with the NFL to spearhead the league’s entertainment while ensuring more diversification.