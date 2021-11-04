“The flame of love will guide us towards shared prosperity” – Pres. Ali in Diwali Message

President Dr Irfaan Ali

Diwali 2021 Message of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The flame of love will guide us towards shared prosperity

I extend joyous greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to our Hindu brothers and sisters, on the occasion of Diwali – the Festival of Lights.

The bright and colourful lights of Diwali remind us of the welcome return of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya. The festival also recalls the blessings of fortune bestowed by Lakshmi.

Diwali is celebrated with great fervour. It is a happy and momentous time for Hindus who observe this festival through worship, the sharing of sweets, outward expressions of kindness and the cleaning, decorating and the illumination of their homes.

The simple ‘diya’, so conspicuous in the observance of this sacred festival, is a powerful symbol. It reminds us of the divine spark that exists within all of us and which, when properly directed, can lead us towards enlightenment and prosperity.

Guyana is on an irreversible path towards a future of shared prosperity. All Guyanese will benefit from our country’s development. Prosperity, however, is not the mere accumulation of wealth but is allied to a generous and caring spirit. As is noted in the sacred text, “One may amass wealth with hundreds of hands, but one should also distribute it with thousands of hands.”

May the sacred festival of Diwali ignite in all of us the flame of love and concern for others, and may it bless us with the spirit of generosity!

May the festival’s warm glow help to promote stronger bonds of love, care and togetherness within our society and act as a springboard towards a future characterized by a common well-being!

Happy Diwali!

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

November 4, 2021