The “Conserving Bio-diversity Using the Ridge to Reef Approach” project will continue this year

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture said the department will continue the implementation of the project dubbed “Conserving Bio-diversity Using the Ridge to Reef Approach”, this year.

This was revealed by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence during an interview with NBC News.

Mr. Providence said the  department as part of the project  will continue to work to protect the endemic Union Island Gecko along with other species of animals.

