“That office gon burn down’ – caller threatens DPP

An anonymous caller this morning threatened to burn down the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the matter has since been reported to the police.

“…he gonna rape yuh mother, rape that old witch that deh in the office…that DPP Office gon burn down…I don’t give a damn, alyuh can do whatever yall want,” the caller is heard telling the receptionist upon her answering the phone.

Only yesterday, the DPP issued a statement wherein it emphasised that it will not be intimidated by persons who profess to want justice in the matter regarding the rape allegation against Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has observed that members of the opposition political parties have mounted protests in front of its office. The DPP’s Office will not be intimidated by these individuals who profess to want justice in a criminal matter even while a police file is being given due legal attention,” the DPP Office had said.

The DPP has since advised the police to conduct further investigations into the matter.

In November 2021, the building which houses the Office of the DPP and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) had erupted in flames.

Following the fire, Attorney General Anil Nandlall had disclosed that several options are being explored regarding relocating those critical offices.

