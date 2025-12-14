Thailand launches new offensive as Cambodia halts all border crossings 

Thailand’s military has launched a new offensive against Cambodia to “reclaim sovereign territory”, spurning mediation efforts, including that of United States President Donald Trump.

Violence between the two Southeast Asian nations continued on Sunday, a day after Phnom Penh announced that it was shutting all of its crossings with Thailand, its northern neighbour.

The conflict stems from a long-running dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km (500-mile) shared border. Fighting has left at least 25 soldiers and civilians dead, and displaced over half a million people on both sides.

The newspaper Matichon Online quoted a Royal Thai Navy spokesman, Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, as saying that its forces “launched a military operation to reclaim Thai sovereign territory” in an area of the coastal province of Trat.

“The operation began in the early morning hours with heavy clashes, conducted under the principles of self-defence according to international law and the preservation of national sovereignty,” Rattanachaiyapan told the Thai newspaper.

The Thai military said it has “successfully controlled and reclaimed the area, expelling all opposing forces”.

The public television channel Thai PBS also reported that the country’s military “planted the Thai national flag” after “driving out all opposing forces” in the area.

Thailand’s TV 3 Morning News quoted the military as saying that, as of early Sunday, the country’s “army, Navy and Air Force are continuing with [their] operations” along the border.

Advertisement

There were no immediate reports on casualties from the latest incident.

The Cambodian military has yet to issue a statement regarding the latest fighting on Sunday.

But Cambodian social media reported shelling before dawn in the area of Thmar Da in the border province of Pursat, in the same area where the Thai military said it had carried out an operation.

Late on Saturday, Cambodia announced that it was shutting all border crossings with Thailand due to the fighting.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to fully suspend all entry and exit movements at all Cambodia-Thailand border crossings, effective immediately and until further notice,” Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement late on Saturday.

The border shutdown was yet another symptom of the frayed relations between the neighbouring countries, despite international pressure to secure peace.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump had declared that he had won agreement from both countries for a new ceasefire.

But Thai officials said they had not agreed to pause the fighting. Rather, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul pledged that his country’s military would continue fighting on the disputed border.

Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow also said on Saturday that some of Trump’s remarks did not “reflect an accurate understanding of the situation” on the ground.

Cambodia has not commented directly on Trump’s claim of a new ceasefire, but its Ministry of National Defence said earlier that Thai jets carried out air strikes on Saturday morning.

The latest large-scale fighting was set off by a skirmish on December 7, which wounded two Thai soldiers, derailing a ceasefire promoted by Trump that ended five days of combat in July.

The July ceasefire was brokered by Malaysia and pushed through by pressure from Trump, who threatened to withhold trade privileges unless Thailand and Cambodia agreed. It was formalised in more detail in October at a regional meeting in Malaysia that Trump attended.

Trump has cited his work on the Southeast Asian conflict as he lobbies for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Late on Saturday, a spokesman for Trump said in a statement: “The President expects all parties to fully honor the commitments they have made in signing these agreements, and he will hold anyone accountable as necessary to stop the killing and ensure durable peace.”