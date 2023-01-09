THA cheque distribution to clean-up workers resumes

Black Immigrant Daily News
Secretary of Infrastructure Trevor James
THE second tranche of payments to relief workers in the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) clean-up campaign will take place from January 11-13 at the DIQUD’s head office, Shaw Park, from 9am-2pm.
Workers are reminded that cheques can be cashed at the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy, Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.
The cheque distribution will cater to the following demographics:
• Mason/ Moriah – January 11
• Scarborough – January 12
• Roxborough/ Speyside – January 13
NewsAmericasNow.com