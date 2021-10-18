TGA to resume weekly flights to Suriname to connect Guyana to Europe

Trans Guyana Airways

Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) will from October 28, resume weekly flights to Suriname to connect Guyana to Europe.

See full statement:

TGA resumes Beech1900D flight to Suriname’s International Airport to connect Guyana to Europe

Beginning October 28th, 2021 Trans Guyana Airways will resume 2 weekly flights to John Adolf Pengel International Airport, Suriname from Eugene F. Correia International, Guyana.

These flights will facilitate travel to and from Suriname as well as connections to Europe and Asia.

Trans Guyana Airways prides itself in taking great care to protect the health and safety of its customers and staff. Our procedures are updated regularly in keeping with the most current guidelines from Government and International Agencies with particular emphasis on controlling the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is our number one priority.

Days:

These flights will be on Sundays & Thursdays.

Required Vaccination Cards or PCR Tests

All passengers must be fully vaccinated or they are required to present a negative PCR Test taken within 72 hours of departure. Trans Guyana Airways can arrange the PCR test for an additional fee for passengers departing from Ogle.

Departure and Arrival Times

OGL to PBM

Dept. Ogle: 3:30PM; Arrive PBM: 5:30PM

PBM to OGL

Dept. PBM: 6:30PM; Arrive OGL: 6:30PM

Please reach out to our Commercial department at 592-222-2525, [email protected] or WhatsApp 592-683-9413 with your bookings and inquiries.

About Trans Guyana Airways

Originating in 1956, Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) has grown into Guyana’s premier and most dynamic domestic commercial airline, delivering a legacy of aviation experience and excellence as a member company of The Correia Group of Companies. Trans Guyana’s mission is to provide safe and reliable air transport services to our customers in Guyana and around the region. TGA is proud of its reputation for providing customers with a superior service dedicated to safety, reliability and customer service as the first priority.