Tennis star, Novak Djokovic deported after losing Australia visa battle

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Tennis star, Novak Djokovic deported after losing Australia visa battle
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia after losing a last-ditch court bid to stay in the country. Judges rejected a challenge by the unvaccinated tennis star after the government cancelle…