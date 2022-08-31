Tekashi 6ix9ine Says “I Find Myself In A Pretty Dark Place All The Time”

It looks like rap’s most infamous informant, Tekashi 6ix9ine, is having a tough go at it these days after admitting he is in a dark place.

That’s if we’re to go by his seemingly drunken Instagram Live update, which he posted over the weekend. There’s no doubt that the rapper has struggled to make ends meet ever since his release from prison. However, he may be struggling much more mentally than we know.

6ix9ine’s mental health has been such a struggle in recent times that he admitted he’s not quite sure when he will get back to rapping.

“Guys, I want to start this thing off with saying I love my fans. I know you guys have been expecting a lot of music. Just right now, genuinely I’m not mentally … I don’t want to give you guys any false hope. I’m there. I’m just trying to get mentally right, just with everything,” he added.

The “GOOBA” singer then went on to admit that he was wasted and that he was in a pretty dark place at the moment. He added that he’s been trying to shake off the dark feelings, but that was proving difficult. According to the New York native, he barely uses Instagram and the internet anymore. The situation has also prevented him from going to the studio.

It seems the Live was done in Miami, and when he filmed it, he was indeed going through a rough patch. According to TMZ, his girlfriend Rachel Wattley, who is also known as Jade, was arrested on domestic violence charges after she is believed to have punched him inside a nightclub.

The story broke today, August 29, and it was also reported that they were celebrating Jade’s sister’s birthday at the time. 6ix9ine is still supporting her and trying to get her out of jail as he said the incident was caused because of alcohol and not out of malice.

“I’m gonna get her out jail. She attacked me in front of the police I told them, ‘You have to evaluate her she’s obviously under the influence I don’t plan to press charges … I’m the one trying to bail her out,” he added.

According to police reports, the incident began after a verbal argument in the club which forced them to leave. When officers probed the couple, 6ix9ine said that his girlfriend had assaulted him.

Officers also stated that they saw marks on his face and asked witnesses what happened. Following the investigation, they discovered that Wattley apparently hit 6ix9ine and attempted to grab his chain, but he refused to press charges.