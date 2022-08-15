Teenager stabbed to death during argument

Owen Young

A teenager was stabbed to death on Saturday evening at the Perseverance Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara (ECD) during an argument with two men.

Dead is 18-year-old Owen Young of Lot 494 Perseverance EBD.

Police stated that on the day in question, the now dead teen and the suspects were involved in a heated argument when one of them dealt him a stab to his right-side neck causing him to collapse.

The injured teen was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was subsequently taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting post-mortem.

The suspects, however, turned themselves into police in the presence of a lawyer on Sunday. They remain in custody assisting with investigations.