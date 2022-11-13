Teenager dies after giving birth to stillborn twin

A young woman died today shortly after giving birth to her first twin at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to a brief statement from the GPHC, the babies were stillborn.

The now-dead 19-year-old female was from the East Bank of Demerara, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

This is the second maternal death reported by the City Hospital today.

This morning, the GPHC reported that a 40-year-old pregnant woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) also died today at the Ocean View Hospital, which houses the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).