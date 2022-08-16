Teen stabbed to death during street brawl at Parika

A teenager was on Monday stabbed to death during a street brawl at Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). Dead is 18-year-old Donald Gibson of Lot 7 Hyde Park, Parika, EBE.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 17:30h, Gibson and the 24-year-old suspect were at a liquor restaurant in the village when the now dead teen accused the suspect of hitting his friend sometime in the past.

This led to an argument between the two young men during which Gibson allegedly assaulted the suspect before leaving the bar.

Soon after, the suspect left the bar but he was accosted by Gibson and another argument ensued which ultimately led to a brawl.

The suspect who was armed with a knife allegedly dealt Gibson one stab under his left arm. Upon seeing this, the now-dead teen’s friend, 19-year-old Wazim Mohamed attempted to stop the fight but instead, another scuffle broke out among the three men.

Mohamed was subsequently stabbed in his back and buttocks by the suspect. With the intervention of public-spirited citizens, the fight was quelled.

The suspect reportedly disposed of the knife in a nearby trench. Gibson and Mohamed were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where Gibson died while receiving medical attention.

Mohamed was treated and admitted as a patient. The suspect was arrested and he is assisting with investigations.