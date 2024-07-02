Teen stabbed, robbed in MovieTowne washroom

An 18-year-old lad was on Saturday evening stabbed and robbed by a gang of men whilst in the washroom at MovieTowne.

The incident occurred at around 19:00hrs and was reportedly perpetrated by roughly seven men.

Reports are that the young man was stabbed with an icepick and had to seek medical attention.

He was robbed of his cellphone and cash.

The victim has since made a report at the Turkeyen Police Station.

INews understands that this is not the first time police have received reports of robberies of this nature occurring at the entertainment complex.