Teen remanded for wounding student

Eighteen-year-old David Hayde, a labourer of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Friday charged and remanded to prison for wounding a 17-year-old student.

Hayde was arrested by a rank from the Leonora Police Station on October 2 after wounding the student who is attached to the Leonora Technical Institute.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ali-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate Court and was not required to plea to the charge.

He was subsequently remanded to prison until November 21, 2023.