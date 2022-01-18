Teen motorcyclists die in Reg. 9 accident



The scene of the accident The scene of the accident

Two teen motorcyclists met their demise on Monday after the bikes they were riding collided with each other along the Karaudarnau Trail in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

Dead are 18-year-old Lennon Wilson of Katoonarib Village and 19-year-old Jobe Edwards of Karaudarnau Village who operated motorcycles NAZ 9974 and NAP 7804 respectively.

At around 14:30h on the day in question, motorcycle NAZ 9974 was travelling out of a track onto the Karaudarnau Trail whilst the other motorcycle was traversing along the trail, descending a hill at an alleged fast rate of speed.

As the motorcyclist came out of the track and onto the main trail, the two vehicles collided.

The teens were flung onto the roadway; they were picked up in unconscious states and taken to the Aishalton Health Centre where Wilson was pronounced dead on arrival. Edwards was treated for head injuries and later referred to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he succumbed.