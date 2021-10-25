Teen motorcyclist killed in Ogle accident

Romeo Edghill

Romeo Edghill, a 17-year-old construction worker of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) last evening met his demise in a road accident along the Ogle Railway Embankment Road, ECD.

Edghill was riding motorcycle CH 6584 at the time of the accident which occurred at around 21:00hrs.

Reports are that the motorcycle was proceeding east along the northern side on the Ogle Railway Embankment Road whilst a motorcar was proceeding in the same direction in front of the motorcyclist.

Police said the motorcyclist was in the process of overtaking the motorcar when the said motorcar suddenly made a right-turn into the Ogle Access Road.

In the process, the car collided into the rear portion of the motorcycle, causing the teen to lose control and fall onto the road surface.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist – who was not wearing a helmet – received injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Meanwhile, the car then fled the accident scene.

The motorcyclist was picked up in a conscious state, with help from public-spirited citizens, and placed in an ambulance which took the him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen pronounced dead on arrival.

Further checks are in progress for the said motorcar as investigations continue.