Teen motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked pickup

An 18-year-old lad is now dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a parked pickup at around 10:30h on Thursday at Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Dead is Elijah Profitt of Craig Street, Campbellville.

Based on the CCTV footage obtained by the police, the motorcyclist was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the accident.

Reports are that he was proceeding west along Craig Street at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided into the right-side rear of motor pickup which was stationary on the southern parapet.

Due to the impact, the cyclist received injuries to his head and about his body. He was picked up from the road surface in an unconscious condition and transported by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is not known at this stage if the motorcyclist was the holder of a driver’s licence or provisional. Investigations are ongoing.