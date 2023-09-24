Teen in custody after police find pistol at Berbice house

The pistol found at the teenager’s house

Police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) have arrested an 18-year-old male after they discovered a firearm at his home.

According to the police, ranks, acting on information received, went to a house at No. 67 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice at about 07:30hrs today.

While there, the officers conducted a search and found a .32 Pistol with no matching round of ammunition on the kitchen table.

The 18-year-old suspect was taken into police custody and is assisting in this investigation.