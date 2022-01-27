Teen dies after being stabbed whilst defending mother from abusive husband

A 19-year-old lad, who was stabbed on Wednesday evening whilst defending his mother from her abusive husband, has succumbed to his injuries.

Dead is Isaiah Edwards, a construction worker of East La Penitence Squatting Area, Georgetown who was stabbed to his right hip allegedly by his step-father at around 18:30h on the night in question. He died today at the Covid-19 facility at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

His mother was also injured during the ordeal; she remains hospitalised.

On the night in question, the suspect began to abuse the woman because she had not finished cooking. Police said the man then picked up a knife and began to attack the woman, causing the teenager to intervene.

Both the teen and his mother were wounded during the ordeal. They were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where tests were conducted. It was revealed that Edwards was infected with the novel coronavirus and as such, he was transferred to the Ocean View facility where he remained until his demise.

The suspect remains at large.