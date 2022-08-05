Teen chased, stabbed to death following argument

A teenager was in the wee hours of Wednesday chased and stabbed to death following an argument at Kumaka Water Front, Mabaruma, North West District (NWD).

Dead is 18-year-old Jude Christino.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 02:00h, the victim and two males were engaged in a heated argument. In an attempt to escape the two men, the teen ran but the suspect went in his pursuit.

Christino was reportedly cornered and the two men started to beat him. An eyewitness told police that one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim to his neck, causing him to collapse.

The suspects fled the scene leaving the teen lying motionless.

Police were summoned to the scene and the injured man was picked up and taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two persons were arrested and are assisting with investigations.