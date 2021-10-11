Teen brothers allegedly raped by 39-Y-O man

A 39-year-old man has been taken into police custody for the alleged rape of three brothers, aged 15, 16, and 17 which occurred in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The man is accused of raping the boys during separate occasions last year as well as this year.

Police Headquarters explained that the victims and the suspect are known to each other; the teens would often go to the man’s house to do chores.

But on several separate occasions, the teens alleged that the man would threaten them at knifepoint and rape them.

The teens explained that, initially, they did not tell anyone out of fear, but as the incidents became “overbearing”, one of the brothers decided to confide in a family member.

As a result, a report was made to the local police station and investigations led to the arrest of the suspect on Sunday.