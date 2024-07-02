Teen battling for life following hit-and-run accident at Conversation Tree

An 18-year-old father of one is currently battling for his life following a hit-and-run accident on Sunday night at Conversation Tree, Greater Georgetown.

Critically-injured is Rondell Robinson, a resident of Bachelors’ Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that Robinson was driving a motorcar when a collision occurred with another motorcar, PTT 1444.

The driver of the other motorcar reportedly abandoned the scene of the crash, leaving his vehicle behind.

Robinson was left pinned in his vehicle, in an unconscious state.

The young man’s aunt, Melissa Cush, told this publication that it was after 23:30hrs on Sunday that the family received news of the crash.

“When his mother arrived at the scene, the car in which he (Robinson) was driving was there and the other car was there…reports are that a police vehicle that was on patrol passed and noticed the accident. When they checked, they saw my nephew was pinned in the car. However, with the help of citizens, they were able to get him out, and they took him to the hospital,” Cush related.

She noted too that when the other vehicle was inspected, there were empty rum bottles within.

Police are currently searching for the driver of that vehicle.

Meanwhile, the woman said her nephew sustained brain injuries as well as broken limbs. To date, he has not regained consciousness.

“We don’t know what happened and he is unconscious so he can’t tell us anything. We want the driver of the other car to come forward and let us know what happened. We want answers… This young man (Robinson) had a family waiting for him at home. But instead of stopping to help, the driver treated him like a dog and ran away,” Cush expressed.

Robinson has a two-month-old daughter.