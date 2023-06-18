Teen arrested with illegal gun, ammo

Police ranks in Georgetown have arrested an 18-year-old male after he was found in possession of an unlicensed gun.

According to reports, a party of policemen on patrol duty on Friday went to Woolford Avenue in the vicinity of Camp Street, Georgetown when they observed the suspect sometime between 12:00hrs and 12:30hrs.

The teenager was acting in a suspicious manner resulting in the police ranks approaching him. A search was conducted during which a black metal object suspected to be a firearm with a serial number and a magazine was found his a haversack.

The suspect was told of the offence committed and cautioned during which he replied, “Alex, give me this gun officer”.

Nevertheless, the teenager was arrested and taken to the Alberttown Police Station, where the suspected firearm was lodged while he remains in custody pending further investigations.