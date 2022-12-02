Teen arrested after CANU finds 1000 12-gauge live cartridges in boat at Moleson Creek

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) discovered a large quantity of ammunition in a vessel at Moleson Creek, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Wednesday.

According to reports from the agency, its officers were patrolling along Crabwood Creek and Moleson Creek on Wednesday evening when they intercepted a boat, which had just docked with a number of occupants.

“Upon recognising the CANU team, some of the occupants fled into the nearby bushes. The officers gave chase and managed to apprehend one male along with the boat,” a statement from the Unit detailed.

A subsequent search was conducted on the vessel and unearthed a large quantity of shotgun ammunition.

The suspect, 18-year-old Jerimiah Smith of Pike Street, North Sophia, Georgetown was arrested and handed over to the Police at the Springlands Station along with 1000 pieces of 12-gauge live cartridges.

Meanwhile, it was further disclosed that only last month, Smith was arrested by Police following the discovery of some 40 kilograms (88.18 pounds) of cannabis valued at approximately $5 million in a motor car along the Springlands Public Road, Berbice.

CANU had reported previously that on November 17, while carrying out an operation on the Springlands Public Road, its ranks became suspicious of a silver-grey vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Several individuals within the vicinity were questioned, but no one claimed ownership or identified the driver of the said vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several parcels of suspected cannabis in two salt bags.

The vehicle, along with the narcotics, was escorted to the CANU office in Skeldon, Berbice. The following day, a 64-year-old taxi driver of Number 77 Village Housing Scheme, Corentyne went to Springlands Police Station and claimed ownership of the vehicle.

He told investigators that he was hired by two men to transport the narcotics to Corentyne. As a result, Police ranks arrested 18-year-old Smith along with 42-year-old Damion Hinds.CANU said investigations into Wednesday’s discovery of the large quantity of ammunition were ongoing.