Teen among 6 arrested for NA drug, weapons find

A 17-year-old male is among six persons arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force earlier today following the discovery of a large quantity of narcotics along with weapons during an operation in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

In a brief statement on its Facebook page, the Police Force said its ranks in Regional Division #6 conducted an “intel-led operation” today in New Amsterdam, Berbice, which led to the discoveries.

During the operation, police seized an unlicensed 12 gauge shotgun along with 125 twelve gauge cartridges, 19 .32 ammunition, 49 Geco .30ml carbine ammunition, 41 9mm ammunition and 58,000 dollars (Guyana currency).

Meanwhile, the marijuana found by the ranks amounted to 98 pounds.

According to the police, the 17-year-old male and five adults have been arrested.