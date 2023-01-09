Teen allegedly drowns at Blue Lake

Detectives are probing the alleged drowning of Cam Thomas, an 18-year-old Linden Technical Institute student who resided at Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The 18-year-old allegedly drowned on Sunday between 16:20hrs and 16:46hrs at Blue Lake, Kara Kara, Mackenzie, while in the company of four other friends.

Reports are that the victim and four friends, a 20-year-old construction worker of Central Amelia’s Ward, a 15-year-old female student of Lower Kara Kara Speightland, a 17-year-old student of Lower Kara Kara and a 23-year-old taxi driver of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, were swimming at Blue Lake.

According to the 20-year-old construction worker, while at the lake, he and 18-year-old Thomas went into the water and started swimming from the east to the western side.

The 20-year-old further related that he observed Thomas submerged under the water when they were about 20ft from the eastern shore. The man said he attempted to rescue Thomas but was unsuccessful.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police, who visited the scene.

Efforts made by the ranks to recover the body proved futile.

Further investigations are ongoing.