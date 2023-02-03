Team Next Gen hosts volleyball tourney to raise funds

Black Immigrant Daily News

Team Next Gen volleyballers will be hosting a series of tournaments to raise funds. –

Team Next Gen will be hosting a 6-a-side open men’s volleyball fundraising tournament this weekend at Goose Lane, San Juan.

Team Next Gen consists of national indoor and beach U-23 volleyballers Joshua Persaud, Nicholas Williams, Tsyan Selvon and Britney Choon.

The registration fee per team is $700, which covers registration for ten players. Eight teams will be vying for a first prize of $1,500 over two days of action, starting at 5pm each day.

Team Next Gen said they are planning to host indoor volleyball and beach volleyball tournaments in San Juan, Chaguanas, Pleasantville and Toco. This weekend’s event is the first of a series of fundraisers to assist the players in meeting the cost of at least $60,000 to participate in beach volleyball tours in Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Cayman Islands and TT.

Persaud said, “The aim is to defend our CAZOVA U-23 title and transition into the senior leagues in NORCECA and Olympic qualifiers. We are working towards the CAC Games in San Salvador. We would like to participate in more invitational tournaments around the Caribbean and we have earmarked St Lucia in May. Playing in these competitions are important for us to get some exposure.”

He added, “It is a herculean task to train and prepare for regional and international competitions as well as plan and execute fundraising initiatives.”

Persaud, who plays for the local club Zenith, called for government and corporate sponsorship to help in their quest to qualify for the Olympic Games.

