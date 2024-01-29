Teachers should not be intimidated or bullied by GTU – Min. Hamilton on planned strike

Joseph Hamilton, Labour Minister

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton on Monday said his ministry has been informed of a planned strike organised by the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU) from February 5 to 16, 2024.

Scare tactics being spread by the GTU include threatening to fire teachers and blocking their promotions if they fail to participate in the strike. Minister Hamilton iterated that the GTU lacks any authoritative stance to do so.

“Do not allow the Guyana Teachers Union and its executives to threaten you or intimidate you. They cannot and they are in no position to cause you to lose your job [or] to cause you not to be promoted” he assured.

The minister said any strike that is called by the GTU will be deemed illegitimate by the labour ministry.

“I, as Minister of Labour, am duty bound to protect everyone who would have been intimidated and or bullied by the teacher’s union to join an illegitimate and illegal strike,” he emphasised.

Additionally, the labour minister emphasised the importance for all teachers to understand that participating in the strike may have implications. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]