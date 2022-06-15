Teachers, nurses among residents to benefit from 500 homes in Bartica – President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali with teachers and students at Bartica Community Centre ground

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced that scores of residents from Bartica and surrounding communities in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) will be benefiting from some 500 homes.

He made this announcement at a public meeting in Bartica. Prior to the meeting, the Head of State stopped at several schools and health facilities where he met with teachers and nurses as well as students.

During those engagements, President Ali disclosed that teachers and nurses requested to be part of the government’s housing programme.

“We have just gotten 120 acres of land and we are going to work with the people in Bartica – the skilled men and women in Bartica – the small contractors in Bartica and Region Seven.”

“The skilled contractors in Region Seven, very soon – before the end of August – the Minister [of Housing] is going to come to meet to you. Because we want to use to that 120 acres of land to building at least 500 homes here,” he declared.

The Head of State pointed out that this initiative will have tremendous rippling benefits to the communities in a number of areas.

“That will not only deliver housing [but] that would create tremendous opportunities in the value chain for hardware, skilled labour, transportation services. All of this would be created with this one product,” the president stated.

He went onto disclose that government is also working on an infrastructure transformation plan that would see all the communities on the outskirts of Bartica linked with good infrastructure to the center of Bartica.

According to the Head of State, works have already commenced by the Ministry of Public Works in this regard.

Upon his arrival at the Bartica Community Centre where the outreach was held, greeted scores of students and teachers who gathered to welcome him.

During brief remarks, President Ali lauded the work teachers have been doing not only in Bartica but across the country.

And he reassured that his administration will continue to work towards enhancing their lives through a number of programmes and initiatives.

“I want to assure teachers that I’ also going to work hard to ensure your lives improve – the conditions under which you serve the children of this country and our country will also improve,” the Head of State noted.

He further stated that the love and warmth shown to him especially will inspire and motivate him to work harder and make all investments necessary for their improvement and better future.

These include upgrades and expansion to schools and as well as the provision of equipment such as computers.