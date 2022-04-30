Teacher robbed by knife-wielding thief at Tuschen

A 20-year-old female teacher was on Friday robbed by a knife bandits while walking home from school. by a knife bandit.

The incident occurred at about 12:45h at Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

Police say the victim, Chrisann Alleyne of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, was relieved of one laptop bag valued $10,000; one black HP laptop valued $45,500; one iPhone XR with Digicel Sim valued $100,000; one Samsung J5 phone without sim valued $32,000; a wireless ear piece valued $10,000; brown purse value $1,000; one six penny weight gold chain valued $110,000; one yellow chain value $1,000 and $30,000 cash – all totalling $339,000.

Reports are that Alleyne was walking along Greenman’s Street, Tuschen, heading home when she a black heavily-tinted motorcar bearing registration number #PSS 3230 stopped next to her. An “identifiable” male then came out of the front passenger seat and approached her with a knife.

The suspect relieved the young woman of the items mentioned articles after which he walked away towards the waiting car. The victim told investigators that she followed the man and pleaded with him to return her belongings but he hurriedly returned to the car, where the front passenger door was opened and she saw the driver.

The two men escaped in a western direction.

After a report was made to the police, checks were made for the two suspects and a 27-year-old of Grove, East Bank Demerara was seen driving a motorcar with the same description and licence plate number that was given by the victim – PSS 3230.

The driver has since been arrested and placed into custody as the investigations continue.