Taylor, Ramharack & Ismail headline GAW retentions

Stafanie Taylor will be back with the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). Taylor led the Amazon Warriors to the final of the WCPL in 2023 where her team finished as runners up.

She will be joined by fellow retained players Shabnim Ismail, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha McClean and Shakera Selman.

The newly signed players for the Amazon Warriors are Australian batter Erin Burns who won the WCPL with the Barbados Royals in 2023 and South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon who was with the Royals at the 2022 WCPL.

There are seven more spots in the squad left to fill and six of these players will be selected at the WCPL draft which will take place in July. The final spot will be the last overseas player which will be confirmed before the start of the tournament.

The 2024 Massy WCPL will take place in Trinidad from 21 to 29 August will all seven matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors squad before the draft is as follows: Tafanie Taylor, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Erin Burns, Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha Mcclean, Karishma Ramharack and Shakera Selman.