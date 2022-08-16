Taxi driver shot during robbery

Jermaine Davis also called ‘Big Red’

A taxi driver was on Tuesday evening shot once during a robbery in Castello Housing Scheme, La Penitence, Georgetown.

The injured man has been identified as 48-year-old Jermaine Davis also called ‘Big Red’ of Lot 62 Howes Street Charlestown, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, David was riding his motorcycle, CD 8646 through a street in Castello Housing Scheme when he was approached by two men on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider reportedly discharged two rounds in Davis’ direction with one hitting him to the left thigh thus causing him to fall to the ground.

At this time, the pillion rider disembarked the motorcycle and took away the victim’s mobile phone which was in his front right-side pants pocket after which they fled the scene.

The victim was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where up to press time, he is being treated. His condition is regarded as stable.

At the scene, police recovered one spent shell as investigations continue.