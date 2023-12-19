Taxi driver gets $250k bail on rape charge

Decorcy Hatton, a 25-year-old taxi driver of Company Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has been charged with rape.

He was arrested on October 10 by a rank from Cove and John Police Station and charged yesterday with the offence of ‘Rape of a Child under 16 years’, Contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.

The accused appeared at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea and was placed on $250,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned to January 29, 2024 for statements.