Taxi driver gets $1.2M bail for killing Berbice cop in road accident

Troy Henry and Alden Reynolds

Taxi driver Troy Henry was today charged in relation to the death of Police Corporal Alden Reynolds, who succumbed to injuries he received after being struck down by a speeding car on Mash Day.

Henry of Edinburgh Village appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving.

The taxi driver was granted bail in the sum of $1.2M; $1M for causing death by dangerous driving and $200,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Reynolds succumbed to his injuries one day following the accident which occurred at Greater New Amsterdam.

Also injured in the accident was Sergeant Javon Thomas.

Reports are that the duo was reportedly walking towards a parked motorcar when a speeding vehicle crashed into the car and then, into them.

The incident occurred in the presence of a medical doctor, who is attached to the New Amsterdam Hospital and whose husband is one of the police officers.

Eyewitnesses say that Thomas ended up under the car while the other cop was pitched into a trench.

The doctor reportedly tried to render assistance to Reynolds while residents tried to get the other cop from under the damaged car.

The two officers were part of a domino team and were at the time about to make their way to Mara on the East Bank of Berbice where the police were scheduled to be part of a competition.