Taste Of Saint Lucia Store Opens At Pointe Seraphine – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Government of Saint Lucia through Export Saint Lucia opened the Taste of Saint Lucia store at Pointe Seraphine during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, December 2nd, 2022.

This retail location is the first of its kind and is intended to be a one-stop shop for authentically Saint Lucian products.

When the shop officially opened for business on December 5th, 2022, products from thirty-four (34) local enterprises including agro-processors, designers, crafters, and authors were available for purchase.

– Advertisement –

Speaking during the launch event, Export Saint Lucia’s Chief Executive Officer Sunita Daniel said “This is fulfilling as we are aware that all thirty-four producers would not be able to afford a space on their own. This store is the tangible representation of the brand, Taste of Saint Lucia. What will ensure its success is hard work, authenticity and excellence that epitomizes exactly what we are selling to the world – just a little taste of Saint Lucia.”

The Taste of Saint Lucia shop at Pointe Seraphine was opened in partnership with Invest Saint Lucia. The chief executive officer of Invest Saint Lucia, Octavian Charles, praised the wide variety of items at the store.

He noted “Invest Saint Lucia is pleased that our Duty-Free Pointe Seraphine Shopping Complex can provide a home for Taste of Saint Lucia. The principal role of Pointe Seraphine is to provide shopping for all your senses and the Taste of Saint Lucia store will achieve this by offering visitors and locals the ultimate taste of our island.”

Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Hon. Emma Hippolyte commended all the producers who are stocked on the Taste of Saint Lucia shelves and encouraged them to continue to excel, stating “This Taste of Saint Lucia shop is an opportunity for you to build your name and your brand, and to have your product enjoyed by hundreds, if not thousands of new customers. I hope that as a small business, you truly understand the value of this new journey that you have embarked on with Export Saint Lucia as your guide.”

Hon. Hippolyte was joined by Hon. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Culture, Creative Industries, and Information for the official ribbon cutting of the Taste of Saint Lucia store. He shared that the opening of this store is a significant achievement, and added “Economies grow when you export and, in this case, the very economic viability of Saint Lucia rests upon the successes of the manufacturers gathered here, and the efforts of Export Saint Lucia. We must transform our economy into one that is export-oriented”.

New products are expected to be introduced to the store in the coming weeks, and a rotation system during the cruise system will be implemented. Both visitors and locals are encouraged to visit the Taste of Saint Lucia store and support local businesses.

SOURCE: Export Saint Lucia

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com