Tallawahs end Kings’ campaign to set up qualifier with Warriors tonight

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – SEPTEMBER 21: Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrate the wicket of Fabian Allen of Jamaica Tallawahs during the Men’s 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence Stadium on September 21, 2022 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Led by a collective bowling effort and Mohammad Nabi’s finishing touches, the Jamaica Tallawahs defeated the St Lucia Kings by 33 runs in the Eliminator match of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League, played at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.

This win for Tallawahs sets up the second Qualifier with home team Guyana Amazon Warriors this evening from 19:00h at Providence.

Tallawahs posted 148-8 in their 20 overs, and bowled out Kings for 115 in 18 overs.

The Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and opted to field first, and they took full advantage of that decision with a disciplined bowling display.

The Tallawahs were never made to feel comfortable and but for some late order hitting from Mohammed Nabi they would have struggled to post a defendable total.

Jamaica Tallawahs celebrate victory after the Men’s 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League 3rd v 4th Eliminator match between Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

However, their 148 proved more than enough as the Tallawahs produced a fantastic display in the field.

Mohammed Nabi followed up his fireworks with the bat with some exceptionally parsimonious bowling to lead the Tallawahs to victory.

Earlier the Kings had restricted the Tallawahs to a paltry 29/2 in the PowerPlay as Matthew Forde and Alzarri Joseph bowled exceptional lengths.

The Kings continued to take wickets at regular intervals and when Kesrick Williams removed Chris Green for two the Tallawahs found themselves 115/8. However, Nabi lead the counter attack following that dismissal and finished on 31 off 15 balls to ensure the Tallawahs had something to bowl at.

In reply the Kings got off to a good start reaching 54/2 at the end of the PowerPlay but when Du Plessis was dismissed for 41 in the eighth over the Kings found themselves in a hole from which they couldn’t recover.

The Tallawahs bowling unit all played their part as the Kings were bowled out for 115 and exited the competition.