Talks underway for Govt acquisition of Berbice Bridge – Pres. Ali

Negotiations are ongoing between the Guyana Government and the private investors in the Berbice Bridge Company Incorporated (BBCI) on a possible buyout.

This was confirmed by President Dr Irfaan Ali today who noted that the talks are being led by the Ministry of Finance.

The Head of State told reporters that talks are in the final stages and the government is aiming to ink an agreement after the September 1 elections.

President Ali said the goal is to ensure there is an amicable agreement between the private investors and the State.

“Investors must have the opportunity to negotiate and if there’s a buyout then they must have their…concerns dealt with, so we have a very good process that is ongoing,” he explained.

The Berbice River Bridge, a critical link between Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), was constructed between 2006 and 2008 through a public-private partnership at a cost of approximately $8 billion.