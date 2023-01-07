Take Makeupartist in Security Department Trophy Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jason DaCosta looks all set to notch consecutive feature races at Caymanas Park to start his reign as champion trainer following last Monday’s New Year’s Day Trophy victory with United States-bred LURE OF LUCY.

DaCosta’s speedy six-year-old mare, MAKEUPARTIST, should start favourite with Robert Halledeen for the Security Department Trophy race at five furlongs straight after racing prominently among top-class company at the back end of last season.

MAKEUPARTIST returned off an eight-month lay-up in August to beat five-furlong straight specialist CAPTUREMYSHIP in an overnight-allowance race, breaking from post-position one with topweight 126lb and the track bias against her.

Showing her class and versatility, MAKEUPARTIST wore down CAPTUREMYSHIP, who led in splits of 22.2, 33.2 and 45.4, winning by a short head.

After that narrow victory, MAKEUPARTIST has been racing against the likes of MAHOGANY, RUNAWAY ALGO and stablemate SHE’S MY DESTINY, leading up to the December 3 Mouttet Mile in which she raced prominently before being eased at the top of the straight.

The Mouttet Mile form has produced subsequent winners such as MAHOGANY, SHE’S MY DESTINY and I’VE GOT MAGIC, horses against whom MAKEUPARTIST straightened sixth, only four lengths off the lead.

MAKEUPARTIST faces another course specialist on her return to the straight course, speedster PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR, who has a great draw and has not lost a straight race in three tries, staying on strongly last Monday to deny a determined KP CHOICE in 59.1 among non-winners-of-four races. However, despite MAKEUPARTIST’s being five stalls deep on the heavier far side of the track, her August run against CAPTUREMYSHIP, coming off a lay-up, suggests she can overhaul up-in-class PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR.

The Security Department Trophy closes the nine-race card. First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1400mSix Avenue (5)

Race 2 -1400mBoasey (6)

—-Race 3 – 1500mKhai Alexis (4)

Race 4 – 1400mSecret Traveller (4)

Race 5 – 1000m StWifey Sez So (8)

Race 6 – 1100mManaco (5)

Race 7 -1820mLion of Ekati (7)

Race 8 – 1200mMillinium Star (3)

Race 9 – 1000m StMakeupartist (3)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 6 – 1100mManaco (5)

Race 7 -1820mLion of Ekati (7)

Race 9 – 1000m StMakeupartist (3)

