Take full advantage of opportunities being created by Govt – Mustapha tells Banakari, Tiger Bone residents

During a visit to Banakari and Tiger Bone along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha met with residents to discuss the government’s vision for agricultural and infrastructural development in the region, and across the country, over the next five years.

Minister Mustapha assured residents that from 2025 to 2030, they can expect accelerated development in every sector, building on the tremendous progress made from 2020 to 2025. He emphasised that this new term will focus heavily on expanding agriculture, modernising infrastructure, and empowering small-scale farmers.

“We are building state-of-the-art facilities and have already taken health care to a new level. In agriculture, we are moving beyond traditional methods. With what we are doing at Yarrowkabra, you too will benefit. There is a lot of land in this area, and we want to work with you to unlock its full potential,” the Minister said.

A key part of this vision includes bringing an additional 100,000 acres under cultivation over the next five years. Minister Mustapha stressed the importance of transitioning away from solely primary production and towards more value-added, smart agriculture practices. This includes the introduction of hydroponics and other modern farming techniques to increase productivity and sustainability.

To support this transition, the government is moving forward with the creation of an interest-free development bank. This initiative will help small-scale farmers access affordable financing to expand their operations, especially those who have struggled to secure funding through traditional financial institutions.

“We know that many small farmers want to grow their holdings but lack the capital. That’s why we made a commitment in this five-year term to establish a bank that provides interest-free loans, so that no farmer is left behind,” he stated.

Minister Mustapha reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with the community and ensuring that development is inclusive, targeted, and impactful.

He urged residents to take full advantage of the opportunities coming their way, as Guyana continues to transform its agricultural sector and rural economy.