Berbice pensioner robbed of licenced firearm, cash at Rasville GOAL now accepting applications for 2026 scholarships Guyanese cricket agent, Minister Jacobs in discussion to strengthen athlete representation Govt to examine establishment of junior stock exchange – Pres. Ali 'Stop offering police officers bribes' - GPF warns of consequences for both givers &amp; receivers Motorcyclist dies, 2 injured in Corentyne crash
World News

Takaichi’s bid as Japan’s 1st female PM in doubt as ruling coalition splits 

10 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Japan’s Komeito party has announced it will withdraw from its coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), as newly elected leader Sanae Takaichi awaits a parliamentary vote to confirm her as Japan’s first prime minister, which is now in peril.

Tetsuo Saito, Komeito party leader, told party members on Friday that the 26-year partnership had broken down over an “inadequate” explanation by the LDP of its handling of a political funding scandal that has roiled the ruling group.

list of 3 items

end of list

He said Komeito would not back Takaichi in the parliamentary vote expected later this month. In response, Takaichi said the collapse of the country’s ruling coalition was “extremely regrettable”.

“We have cooperated over the last 26 years, including when we were out of power. That this relationship is coming to such a conclusion is extremely regrettable,” the head of the LDP said of its junior partner Komeito.

Takaichi, who the LDP picked as its new leader on Saturday and skews to the right wing of the party, is now 37 seats short of a majority in parliament’s lower house. Without Komeito, she will need the backing of at least two other parties to pass legislation.

Opposition parties can put forward their own candidates when parliament meets to vote on the next premier.

Any candidate who secures a simple majority in the first round wins approval. If not, the two candidates with the most votes go into a run-off.

The LDP also has a minority in the less powerful upper house of parliament. It has governed Japan for most of the post-war period.

Advertisement

Takaichi’s selection as LDP leader last week dampened market expectations for a near-term interest rate hike, sending stocks higher and weakening the yen.

She is known for her staunch support of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” stimulus policies.

Komeito’s departure could trigger an unwinding of the so-called “Takaichi trade,” which had been driven by investor optimism about fiscal stimulus.

 

Support us

Related News

26 September 2025

US Supreme Court sides with Trump on freezing $4bn in foreign aid 

03 October 2025

FBI cuts ties with civil rights watchdog SPLC after conservative pressure 

01 October 2025

EU leaders push to tap frozen Russian assets for Ukraine reconstruction 

10 October 2025

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,324 