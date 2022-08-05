Swine abattoir for Garden of Eden

Agriculture Ministry Zulfikar Mustapha, along with Region Six Chairman David Armogan; President of the Rice Producers Association Leaka Rambrich and CEO of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority Lionel Wordsworth at the meeting

The Agriculture Ministry is showing improvements in all aspects and just in the rice and sugar sectors, subject minister Zulfikar Mustapha said while in Corentyne, Region Six.

According to the minister, the boom in agriculture is being noticed by leaders of other countries, adding that Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who is the Head of Government in the Caricom Quasi-Cabinet with responsibility for the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) indicated that she needs a project in Guyana. This, the Agriculture Ministry said would entail the cultivation of Berries.

“She wants to reduce to cost for food in the Caribbean by producing it right here in Guyana.”

Guyana, he said has successfully cultivated blueberries, adding, “We want to have one of the largest hydroponics farms in the Caribbean right here in Guyana. We have had successful indoor trials with our wheat. Within a few days, we will be reaping that wheat at Burma. Now we ate working with Brazil and by the end of September we would start the open-field trial.”

Some 200 acres will be put under cultivation at Roraima next month.

“The Brazilians are very optimistic that we will be able to plant wheat on a large scale and if we can do that it would be a revolution we would be creating in the Caribbean. We will have wheat for local consumption and also be a net exporter.”

“We are working with the Brazilians also to do embryo transplants so that we can improve our cattle industry – both dairy and beef industries.”

Already 400 heads of cattle have been selected from a farm at Ebini where the Agriculture Ministry has its farm for embryo transplants.

“When you do the embryo transplant you get better genetics and a better bred in a shorter span of time.”

Artificial insemination is also a part of the programme farmers were told.

Swine industry

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to develop the swine industry. This will see breathing animals being given to pig farmers.

“When they get the piglets, they will have to give two each to two other farmers so that we can increase the swine industry. Right now we are working with a private investor to create a swine abattoir at Garden of Eden and they will also be setting up a meat processing plant there To make things like sausage.”

Meanwhile, with funds from the International Development Bank, a similar project will be done at Onverwagt in Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice).

Mustapha however called on farmers to ensure that the sector becomes a robust one producing food for both the local and international markets.