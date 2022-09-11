SVN remains among top l% CSEC schools

Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN)

…but performance dips marginally

The Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN) has reported a drop in their pass rate for this year’s Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) results when compared to last year, from 94.2 per cent to 92.1 per cent.

At SVN, 78 students consisting of 29 males, and 49 females registered and appeared for the examinations in 20 subjects. In a statement, the institution’s figures revealed that the matriculation rate also plummeted from 88.89 per cent in 2021 to 80.05 per cent in 2022.

“While the performance in some areas is stable and in others improved, of major concern to us are the five subjects that have shown declines ranging from four to six per cent in Geography, Mathematics, and Principles of Accounts, and from 20 to 22 per cent in Spanish and Caribbean History. We obviously will have to look at ways to address the weak performance in these areas,” SVN related.

Some 28 students all over Guyana out of a total of 10,368 who registered for the examination managed to secure 14 subjects and more. Eleven, including Guyana’s two top performers, are from Anna Regina Multilateral School. This was followed by Queen’s College with 9 students and SVN with four.

These persons were Bhagmattie Surendranauth with 16 Grade Ones, Niashree Madho with 16 Grade Ones, Arana Singh with 15 Grade Ones and Mohamed Sultan with 15 Grade Ones.

SVN’s subject performance at CSEC reflects 100 per cent in Agricultural Science, 100 per cent in Biology, 100 per cent in Biology, 76.4 per cent in Caribbean History, 96 per cent in Chemistry, 96 per cent in Economics, 100 per cent in EDPM, 98 per cent in English Language, 92 per cent in English Literature, 81 per cent in Geography, 100 percent in Human and Social Biology, 100 per cent in Information Technology, 98 per cent in Integrated Science, 82 per cent in Mathematics, 100 per cent in Office Administration, 96 per cent in Physics, 84 per cent in Principles of Accounts, 100 per cent in Principles of Business, 97 per cent in Social Studies, and 61 per cent in Spanish.