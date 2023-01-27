SVG to benefit from CELAC presidency

Black Immigrant Daily News

St. Vincent and the Grenadines stands to benefit significantly from attaining the presidency of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC).

So says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he spoke at a ceremony at the Argyle International Airport, upon his return from the CELAC Summit in Argentina.

He says St. Vincent and the Grenadines has an important leadership role to play in global and hemispheric affairs.

The Prime Minister plans to meet with Permanent Secretaries to outline the agenda for CELAC under this country’s leadership.

The Prime Minister says St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be leading CELAC in a seminal discussion this year.

