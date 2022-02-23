Suspects trafficking $17M worth of ganja open fire at CANU ranks

Two suspects who were trafficking some $17M worth of ganja on Monday opened fire at ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) during an operation at Number 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

CANU officers intercepted motorcar PKK 4588 during which 129.6lbs of marijuana were found and seized.

However, the two men who were in the vehicle opened fire when confronted by the law enforcement officials. The suspects managed to flee the scene.

In a statement, CANU said it is suspected that the illegal drugs were intended for transshipment to Suriname. CANU noted too that the substance carries a street value of G$17,640,000.