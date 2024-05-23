Suspects arrested, 3 months after taxi driver shot dead during row over parking space

Eon Holder

Two suspects, who were wanted for the murder of 43-year-old Eon Holder, were arrested yesterday in Georgetown during a police operation.

The two men, a 50-year-old and a 30-year-old, both of Queen Street, South Cummingsburg, are accused of murdering Holder on February 24, 2024, at Alexander Street, Bourda.

They both remain in custody as investigations continue.

It was reported that Holder, a taxi driver, was shot during an argument with two other men over a parking space.

Holder was at a taxi service working his motor car, PRR 271, when he was hired by a 50-year-old businessman of Queenstown, Georgetown, to go to the Bourda Market to purchase vegetables.

On arrival at Alexander Street, the businessman exited the car and walked towards the market while Holder looked for a parking space.

About five minutes later, the businessman heard a loud explosion and as he turned around, he saw Holder lying on the ground about 15 feet away from his car. At the time, two men – one armed with a handgun, were seen running away from the scene.

The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) Service arrived at the scene and pronounced Holder dead.

During examination of his body, a gunshot wound was seen on his face.

Police stated that several persons were questioned and based on information received, it is alleged that the taxi driver argued with the suspects after he parked his car in the centre of the road, blocking vehicles from passing.

During the argument, one of the suspects drew a handgun and discharged a round at the taxi driver.

It was only a few days ago that family members of Holder spoke with the media, demanding that the police do a better job in finding the suspects.

“I can’t see it’s nearly three months now and they can’t find the person/s that killed my son…,” the victim’s mother had told this publication some five days ago.

“Every day I cry for my son…on Mother’s Day, knowing that he does be around and he wasn’t there, I cried. His birthday is coming up and I will cry again. I feel it for my son. My son wasn’t supposed to die like that,” the mother expressed.